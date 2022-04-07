BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 29th

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUI. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 37.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

