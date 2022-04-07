Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLND. Piper Sandler cut Blend Labs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Blend Labs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $4.64 on Monday. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,652,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,130,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,919,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

