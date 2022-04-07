Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) & 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Financial Comparison

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 6.51 -$36.34 million N/A N/A 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $18.51 million 3.80 $90,000.00 $0.00 3,103.93

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0.46% 0.14% 0.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Blue Foundry Bancorp and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 17 full-service branch offices located in northern New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile (Get Rating)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

