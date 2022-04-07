bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLUE. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered shares of bluebird bio from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded bluebird bio from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.43.

bluebird bio stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,839.27% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,125 shares of company stock valued at $66,853 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. State Street Corp increased its stake in bluebird bio by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,058,000 after purchasing an additional 142,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in bluebird bio by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,215,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after purchasing an additional 283,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in bluebird bio by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,199,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 195,005 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

