Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Gap Up to $66.51

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.51, but opened at $69.23. Blueprint Medicines shares last traded at $69.03, with a volume of 551 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $327,064. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after acquiring an additional 923,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,351,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after acquiring an additional 681,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 473,445 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.