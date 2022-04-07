Boosted Finance Trading 35.6% Lower This Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (BOOST) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $57,470.64 and approximately $22,523.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00046092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.82 or 0.07320522 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,290.47 or 1.00103119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00050610 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

