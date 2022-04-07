Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Boston Properties worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 177.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 61.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties stock opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average is $118.01. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.66%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

