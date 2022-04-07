Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded down 38.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $310,134.83 and $651,650.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 64.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

