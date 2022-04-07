BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BP. Raymond James lifted their price target on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on BP from GBX 475 ($6.23) to GBX 450 ($5.90) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised BP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.67.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE:BP opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. BP has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.16.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BP will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BP by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after acquiring an additional 258,408 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,043,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,669,000 after acquiring an additional 127,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BP by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.