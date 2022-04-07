Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.93 million.Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.840-$-0.800 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRZE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.69.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,048. Braze has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braze will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

