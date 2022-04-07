Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHF. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

