Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHF. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.47.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
