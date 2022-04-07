Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo Sells 19,185 Shares

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $181,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 42,329 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $397,046.02.

On Thursday, February 24th, Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $215,380.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $574,926.10.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

