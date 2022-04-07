Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $76.31. The stock had a trading volume of 392,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,141,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average of $63.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $75.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

