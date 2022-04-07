Brokerages Anticipate Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) to post $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Bancolombia reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CIB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,740,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,243,000 after buying an additional 41,229 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Bancolombia by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 142,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 5.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,525. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.828 dividend. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

