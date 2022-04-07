Brokerages Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. BGC Partners reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $461.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. 356,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,726. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

