Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) will post sales of $122.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.68 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $97.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $537.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $537.00 million to $538.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $596.50 million, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $611.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.33 million.

MESA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,792. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $140.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

