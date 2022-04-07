Brokerages Anticipate Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) to report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.32). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Minerva Surgical.

UTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minerva Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ UTRS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,726. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Minerva Surgical has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $10.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $10,574,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

