Brokerages Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) will announce $126.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $133.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $514.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.40 million to $518.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $542.13 million, with estimates ranging from $532.45 million to $551.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SASR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

