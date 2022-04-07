Brokerages Anticipate Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.87). Taysha Gene Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($3.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.68) to ($2.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Taysha Gene Therapies.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11).
Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,346. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
