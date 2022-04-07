Brokerages Anticipate Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.87). Taysha Gene Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($3.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.68) to ($2.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Taysha Gene Therapies.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,346. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.