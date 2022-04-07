Brokerages Expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 62.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 823,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,831,000 after buying an additional 127,312 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 31,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

SAMG opened at $19.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $286.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

