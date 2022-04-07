Brokerages Set Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Target Price at $22.00

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of AMRS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. 5,051,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Amyris has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Amyris by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,104,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,364 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 2,531.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 1,924,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,482,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 1,842,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,443,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amyris by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,505,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

