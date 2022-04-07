Brokerages Set Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) PT at $119.54

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $1,757,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,702. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after buying an additional 526,208 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 24.8% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after buying an additional 411,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.09. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

