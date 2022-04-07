Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $2,982,980. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $16.47 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

