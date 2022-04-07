Brokerages Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) PT at $73.43

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.43.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
CHWY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.18. 74,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,061. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.88 and a beta of 0.48. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
