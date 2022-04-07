Brokerages Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) PT at $73.43

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.18. 74,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,061. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.88 and a beta of 0.48. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.