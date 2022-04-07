Brokerages Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target at $14.35

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 923,988 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 41.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 52,187 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 135.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 358,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 206,294 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 228.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 45,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $7.68. 37,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,211. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.80. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

