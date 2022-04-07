Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Price Target at $13.91

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBM. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM opened at $7.32 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.