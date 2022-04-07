Brokerages Set Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) PT at $7.50

Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

IDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN opened at $2.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

