Brokerages Set Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) PT at C$34.29

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on KEY shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of TSE KEY traded up C$0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching C$32.69. The company had a trading volume of 396,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.23 billion and a PE ratio of 22.19. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$25.41 and a twelve month high of C$35.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.05.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

