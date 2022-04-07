Brokerages Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) PT at $292.18

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.18.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $268.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker has a 52-week low of $236.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

