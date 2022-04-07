Brokerages Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price at $30.08

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.08.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 521,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in TPI Composites by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 12,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter.

TPIC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,243. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $59.63.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.