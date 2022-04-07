Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ascot Resources Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascot Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.65 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
Ascot Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.
