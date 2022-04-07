Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.07. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OVV. Capital One Financial raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.33.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$63.35 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$26.61 and a 52-week high of C$70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.03%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

