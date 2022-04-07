Brokers Set Expectations for Cumulus Media Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $205.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.87. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 90.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 377,014 shares during the last quarter. Standard General L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 948,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 81,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,064 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cumulus Media (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.