Brokers Set Expectations for Cumulus Media Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cumulus Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of CMLS opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $205.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

