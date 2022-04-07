Brokers Set Expectations for Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.00. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HIW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter worth about $1,127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 68.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

