Brokers Set Expectations for Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:NXH)

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Next Hydrogen Solutions in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Next Hydrogen Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CVE NXH opened at C$2.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 52-week low of C$1.74 and a 52-week high of C$10.25.

Next Hydrogen Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

