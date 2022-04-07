Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.62

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$85.62 and last traded at C$85.08, with a volume of 21944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$84.37.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$77.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.