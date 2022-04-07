Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after buying an additional 84,340 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOVE. upped their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

LOVE stock opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $733.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.44. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

