Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 292 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,846,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $99.78 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average is $103.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

