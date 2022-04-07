Brown Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 4,075 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,285,000 after buying an additional 30,768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,878,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,209,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 15.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 962,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,545,000 after buying an additional 132,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,642,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 580,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,853,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MLI opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

