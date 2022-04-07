Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

PRMW stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -710.50 and a beta of 1.33. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

