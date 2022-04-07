Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,660 Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 18.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 109,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares during the period. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Full House Resorts Profile (Get Rating)
Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Full House Resorts (FLL)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.