Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,147 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $60.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $587.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.89. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $96.63.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $972.95 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 118.32%.

BlueLinx Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.