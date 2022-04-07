Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Verra Mobility by 37.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 148,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 24.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 150,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth about $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.80 and a beta of 1.32.

About Verra Mobility (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.