Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $572.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) to report sales of $572.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $564.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $577.90 million. Bruker reported sales of $554.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.05. 17,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,253. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bruker has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Bruker by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 461,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,059,000 after purchasing an additional 91,752 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $1,745,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 691.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

