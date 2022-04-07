BSCView (BSCV) Hits Market Cap of $71,334.01

BSCView (BSCV) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $71,334.01 and $148.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00046383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.06 or 0.07415250 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,422.05 or 0.99993492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00051032 BTC.

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

