Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.00

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 2465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BZZUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.