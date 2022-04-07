Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Byrna Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRN opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $30.55.

In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Michael Wager purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $45,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 8,069.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYRN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

