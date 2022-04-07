Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CZR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $72.01 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after buying an additional 156,814 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

