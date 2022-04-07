Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 356 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,735,000 after buying an additional 615,013 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,722,000 after buying an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,721.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 30,330 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $121.47 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $116.25 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average of $130.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

